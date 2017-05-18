President Tran Dai Quang offers floral wreath at President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park (Source: VNA)

– President Tran Dai Quang led a Party, State and Ho Chi Minh City official delegation to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh museum in the City on May 18 on the occasion of the late leader’s 127th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890).They also laid a wreath and offered incense at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in District 1 with the aim to show their gratitude to the late leader who had devoted his whole life for Vietnam’s struggle for national liberation and national unification.President Quang then met outstanding children in the city and visited an exhibition at the Ho Chi Minh Museum.The exhibition showcased more than 150 documents and photos featuring the late leader’s life and career.Also on the day, the municipal People’s Committee launched a tree planting campaign 2017. - VNA