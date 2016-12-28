State management in religious affairs reviewed

Vice Chairman of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs Bui Thanh Ha (Source: VNA)

– The year 2016 has seen many religious events held across the country, attracting large numbers of followers and visitors, and religious organisations have actively joined in charity and humanitarian work to help natural disaster victims, it was reported at a conference on State management of religious affairs in Hanoi on December 28.Vice Chairman of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs Bui Thanh Ha said authorities at all levels took care to attend and convey congratulations to all major religious conferences and ceremonies, which reflected the consistent policy of the Party and State on respecting and ensuring the right to religious and belief freedom.The State has facilitated the construction, repair and upgrade of religious training and worship establishments.Ha emphasized that the majority of religious dignitaries and followers back the Party and State’s internal and external affairs, and religious followers actively join patriotic emulation movements, contributing to socio-political stability and economic growth, while the relationship between the State, all-level authorities and religious organisations has grown closer.The Government Committee for Religious Affairs has maintained ties with counterpart agencies in Southeast Asia, the US and several western countries, as well as boosted ties with the Vatican during the year.Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Trong Thua, however, admitted that collaboration among sectors in the settlement of complex religious issues remains loose.He asked the committee to play an active role in the process of drafting two governmental decrees guiding the enforcement of the Law on Belief and Religion, which is slated to take effect on January 1, 2018.Deputy Minister of Public Security Pham Dung, for his part, suggested the Government Committee for Religious Affairs put forward short, mid and long-term policies on State management in religious affairs as well as advise the Party and State on the field.-VNA