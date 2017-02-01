State President calls on former Party leader

State President Tran Dai Quang visits former Party chief Do Muoi at his home (Source: VNA)

– State President Tran Dai Quang visited former Party chief Do Muoi at his home on February 1 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) and the 87th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3).Meeting with former Party General Secretary Do Muoi, who turns 100 on February 2, President Tran Dai Quang wished him good health and long-lived, expecting that he would give more valuable suggestions to build a stronger and more transparent Party and foster the nation’s rapid and sustainable development.The President also informed the former Party chief about the achievements of the Party, armed forces and people in 2016.He lauded the contributions the former Party leader made to the revolution of the Party and the nation, particularly in the reform stage.President Quang affirmed that he will build on tradition to realise socio-economic targets set for 2017 and beyond.-VNA