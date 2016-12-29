Stocks mixed, trading liquidity moderate

Investors keep track of market movements. (Photo: vnmedia.vn)

- Shares were mixed on December 28 with moderate trading liquidity as investors chose to stand by on a lack of market information.

The benchmark VN Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) ended slightly lower at 663.5 points. The southern market index gained 0.2 percent over December 27.

The HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) rebounded 0.2 percent to close at 79.03 points after sliding 0.5 percent the previous day.

Order-matching trading was modest with more than 124.5 million shares, worth 2.2 trillion VND (98.3 million USD), being exchanged on the two local exchanges.

Put-through trading orders remained positive with more than 429.57 billion VND worth of shares traded.

The stock market was pulled down by poor performances of large-cap stocks on both local bourses such as property and retail firm Vingroup JSC (VIC), Vietcombank (VCB) and PetroVietnam Gas Corp (GAS) on HOSE and insurer PVI Holdings (PVI) and Vietnam Construction Import-Export Corp (VCG) on the HNX.

“The market seems to lack motivation to increase during the remaining session of this year as money is kept off trading and focusses on some industries with high growth prospects such as the steel industry and the real estate sector,” BIDV Securities Corp (BSC) said in a note.— VNA