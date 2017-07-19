People in Ha Tinh clean the street after the storm. (Source: VNA)

- Tropical storm Talas, which wrecked havoc in the northern and central regions of Vietnam, claimed seven lives and left four others missing by 5pm on July 18.According to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention, the seven deaths were two from the northern mountainous provinces of Ha Giang and Yen Bai; four from central Nghe An province and one from the central province of Thanh Hoa.The disaster pulled down 172 houses and unroofed 6,126 others while sinking 64 fishing vessels and destroying 436 metres of road, 1,943 metres of embankment and 4,540 power poles in areas it swept through.About 801 ha for aquaculture and 47,632 ha of rice and subsidiary crops were damaged and flooded.Tropical storm Talas, the second hitting Vietnam this year, made landfall in the central provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh at around 1am on July 17, bringing strong wind and heavy rains to the region. It also caused torrential rains in northern provinces.-VNA