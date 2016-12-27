Stronger cut of State workers needed to improve performance: Deputy PM

on December 26

The meeting to review the MoHA’s activities this year and set tasks for 2017 is held on December 26 (Photo: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) to press ahead with reducing the size of its workforce and eradicating family member employment and appointment to promote staff’s performance.He made the requirement at a meeting on December 26 reviewing the ministry’s activities this year and setting tasks for 2017.He pointed out the sector’s shortcomings, including sluggish administrative reforms and workforce streamlining. While the administrative apparatus is still cumbersome, the sector has failed to precisely assess the performance of its cadres, civil servants and public employees.Many of cadres, civil servants and public employees still lack sense of responsibility and haven’t fulfilled their tasks, he said.Binh asked the MoHA to continue overhauling regulations on the recruitment and use of civil servants and public employees, adding that inspection must be increased to eliminate the appointment of ineligible persons even when that appointment is in line with procedures.The sector must strongly reform the management of its staff and implement the Politburo’s resolution on reducing State workers to promote the quality of cadres, civil servants and public employees.Anyone who performs poorly or do not fulfil their missions must be replaced, the Deputy PM stressed.In his report, MoHA Deputy Minister Tran Anh Tuan said the sector has continued the close management and control of its workforce and reduced staff members in accordance with the Politburo’s Resolution No. 39.Good performers in this work include the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and the provinces of Quang Ngai, Lang Son, Cao Bang, Son La, Thanh Hoa, Quang Nam, Nghe An, Ca Mau and Ha Giang, and Hai Phong city.-VNA