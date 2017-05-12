President Tran Dai Quang (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (Photo: VNA)

– Stronger cooperation in all spheres between Vietnam and China is critical to each country’s development, bringing about economic benefits and reinforcing mutual trust and friendship between the two peoples, said President Tran Dai Quang.He made the remark during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing on May 12, which was part of his State visit to China.The President underlined that amidst complex global situation, the enhancement of the Vietnam-China friendship and cooperation is an objective demand and in line with the two peoples’ fundamental and long-term interests. It will also benefit peace, stability and development in the region and the world.He asked the Chinese Premier to continue paying attention to the implementation of some measures to expand and improve the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation.In terms of trade, President Quang said he hopes ministries, sectors and localities of China will soon finalise legal procedures to open the Chinese market for milk, dairy products, fruits, aquatic products and pork of Vietnam. He urged the Chinese side to continue facilitating trading between the two countries’ major businesses in coal and agricultural products, especially rice and cassava.Stronger trading of agricultural products will not only help boost the healthy and sustainable growth of bilateral trade but also practically benefit Vietnamese farmers, he noted.The working group for infrastructure cooperation should further bring into play its role in order to promote major investment projects, especially in renewable and clean energy, that represent China’s strength and development level and match Vietnam’s demand and sustainable development strategy.President Quang urged that the two sides push their businesses to swiftly address existing problems in cooperation projects.Regarding financial partnership, he called on China to provide Vietnam with more preferential loans and facilitate Vietnam’s access to concessional credit sources within the framework of ASEAN-China and Mekong-Lancang cooperation.He said the two countries should step up collaboration in agriculture and environment with a focus on climate change response, sustainable use of water resources of the Mekong/Lancang River, and creation of rice varieties tolerant of drought and saltwater intrusion in Vietnam. They should also strengthen ties in science-technology and in ensuring nuclear and radiation safety.President Quang highlighted the need to intensify win-win cooperation between Vietnamese and Chinese localities in economy, trade, tourism, border management and protection of legitimate interests of seasonal workers in border areas.It is necessary to continue to open and upgrade pairs of border gates, apply customs facilitation measures, cooperate to fight crimes and keep security and order in border areas, and maintain a peaceful and stable environment for the two countries’ cooperation and development, he added.On this occasion, the President conveyed an invitation to visit Vietnam from Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Premier Li Keqiang.For his part, Premier Li reiterated that the Party, Government and people of China treasure the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam. China believes that the two countries’ stable development brings opportunities for each other, he said.According to the premier, China pays attention to Vietnam’s concerns and has stepped up measures to increase the import of Vietnam’s agricultural products, improve trade balance, and create more favourable conditions for the provision of concessional credit packages. It has also actively worked in response to Vietnam’s request relating to the sustainable use of cross-border water resources, he said.He agreed with President Quang’s opinion on the need to enhance strategic discussions and direct the two countries’ sectors and localities to seriously comply with common perceptions reached by senior leaders of Vietnam and China. Both sides should actively carry out measures to reinforce cooperation in all fields, thereby contributing to the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.At the meeting, Premier Li also accepted the invitation to visit Vietnam.-VNA