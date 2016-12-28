Sub-committee set up for cooperation with Armenia

Hanoi (VNA) – The Prime Minister has approved the establishment of the Vietnam sub-committee in the Vietnam-Armenia inter-governmental committee on economic-trade and science-technology cooperation.

The sub-committee will be headed by a Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade and a department-level official of the Government Office will serve as its secretary. The sub-committee members are representatives from ministries and agencies having cooperation with Armenia.

The PM assigned the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with related ministries and sectors of Vietnam and Armenia, to organise the first session of the Vietnam-Armenia inter-governmental committee in Hanoi in early 2017./.