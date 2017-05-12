Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai (Source: VNA)

– The Prime Minister has approved the establishment of two subcommittees with Peru and Uruguay to promote cooperation with the two nations.A sub-committee will be set up under the Vietnam – Peru Inter-Governmental Committee for economic and technical cooperation, with the other under the Vietnam – Uruguay Joint Committee on economic, trade, and investment cooperation.The sub-committees will be chaired by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai. Their secretaries will be department-level officials from the Government Office, with standing members drawn from the Ministries of Industry and Trade, Foreign Affairs, Agriculture and Rural Development, Science and Technology.The tasks of the Peru sub-committee are prescribed in the Agreement on establishing the Vietnam – Peru Inter-Governmental Committee for economic and technical cooperation signed on August 27, 2015.Meanwhile, the Uruguay sub-committee’s role is detailed in the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement between Vietnam and Uruguay signed on December 9, 2013.-VNA