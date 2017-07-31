Young Vietnamese expatriates visit Cu Chi tunnel in Ho Chi Minh City (Source: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – About 60 young Vietnamese expatriates are joining their peers in Ho Chi Minh City at an annual summer camp that kicked off in the city on July 31.



The programme was held by the municipal Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, aiming to bring youths living abroad close to their home country.



During the four-day event, which will also take place in the central province of Binh Thuan, the teenagers will explore landscapes as well as the history, culture and traditions of the nation through fact-finding trips.



They will also pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his monument at the Children’s House of HCM City.



Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hanh, deputy head of the municipal Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, said the summer camp offers an opportunity for young adults at home and abroad to meet. -VNA