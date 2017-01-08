Sunday blood donation programme launched

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



– The Red Sunday programme for blood donation was launched across 25 cities and provinces on January 8.

Addressing the launching ceremony in Hanoi, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh cited the health ministry’s data that since the campaign kick-started in January 1994, donors have currently provided 98 percent of the blood collected.

In 2016, the country collected nearly 1.2 million blood units, which were equivalent to 75 percent of blood demand for surgery, treatment and provision nationwide, he noted.

He hoped such blood donation events as “Chu Nhat Do” (Red Sunday), “Xuan Hong” (Pink Spring) festival, and “Hanh trinh Do” (Red Journey) will be expanded across the country in the coming time.

More than 40 blood donation festivals are scheduled to take place during the Red Sunday programme with the hope of collecting nearly 25,000 blood units.

Many cities and provinces strive to collect over 1,000 units of bloods, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Dak Lak, Thai Nguyen, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Thai Binh, Nam Dinh, Ha Nam and Hai Phong.-VNA







