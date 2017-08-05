Hanoi (VNA) – Customs officers at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi have discovered an animal product trafficking case, seizing nearly 3kg of goods suspected to be bone glue of rare animals.



At about 6:30pm of August 3, customs and police officers, after spotting suspicious signs, examined the luggage of a passenger who had just flown from Hong Kong (China) to Noi Bai, finding nearly 3kg of bone glue suspected to be made from rare animals named in Appendix II of the CITES list, according to initial information.



The customs sub-department at Noi Bai said the contraband is being verified and investigation is underway.



Director of the Hanoi Customs Department Nguyen Van Truong said the trafficking of banned items, including wild animals, by air is becoming complicated, especially via the Noi Bai International Airport.



The Noi Bai customs sub-department has uncovered 12 elephant tusk trafficking cases and three others involving rhino horns since the beginning of 2017.-VNA