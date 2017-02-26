Sustainable use of aquatic resources receive attention at APEC meeting

Overview of the APEC Oceans and Fisheries Working Groups (OFWG) meeting in Nha Trang (Photo: VNA)

– Sustainable use and development of aquatic resources in Asia-Pacific was one of the priorities in APEC fisheries cooperation highlighted at the APEC Oceans and Fisheries Working Groups (OFWG) meeting in Nha Trang, the south central province of Khanh Hoa on February 25.The meeting also underscored the need to strengthen resilience of coastal communities against natural disasters, extreme climate conditions and complicated natural developments.Sustainable use and development of aquatic resources and ensured livelihood for coastal communities are also among priorities for Vietnam, stated Tran Dinh Luan, Vice Director of the Directorate of Fisheries, who was a Vietnamese delegate to the OFWG meeting.He noted that Vietnam’s fisheries sector is operating in small scale and less modern compared to that of other countries in the world, adding that the policies that Vietnam has implemented to ensure sustainable livelihood for fishermen have contributed to the economic growth in localities as well as the country.Meanwhile, Toshihiko Horiuchi from Japan said that it is crucial to improve capacity in supporting fishermen and women in coastal areas as well as fisheries community of APEC member economies.He stressed the need to help fishermen access markets and improve their products’ quality as well as exploit sea resources in a sustainable way.He held that APEC economies should strengthen the role of governments and local communities in managing sea areas, thus ensuring sustainable exploitation. The application of science and technology advances will also help increase productivity and ensure sustainable fishing, he added.During the meeting, the Japanese delegation proposed various measures to develop fisheries and encourage APEC economies to build policies on fisheries.-VNA