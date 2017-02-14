Sweet treats always a hit on Valentine’s Day

Customers buy gifts for Valentine’s Day.(Photo: VNA)

- Love is in the air, with products wrapped and presented on store shelves, waiting to be bought by love birds for their significant others.This year, the array of Valentines’ gifts on offer is more diversified than ever, with a wide range of products to suit all tastes and budgets.The most popular products remain chocolates and flowers. Elaborate cakes and desserts are increasingly catching the eyes of punters, pushing suppliers to meet demand and attracting customers with competitive prices.At supermarkets and trade centres in the capital, imported chocolates from brands like Gillia and Alfredo have been on display since the beginning of the month. Boxes of chocolates range in size, with prices from 100,000 VND (4 USD) to 400,000 VND (18 USD).This Valentine’s Day, uniquely flavoured chocolates are garnering attention, with specialties like matcha, wine, almond, and cherry chocolates tempting buyers. Each box contains 20 to 30 pieces, with prices from 300,000 VND (13 USD) to 400,000 VND (18 USD).Le Dinh Tung, from Lang street in Dong Da district, said Valentine’s is an opportunity for couples to show their love and affection for each other. Throughout his own three-year relationship, he bought chocolates for his girlfriend every year. “Previously, I only bought traditional chocolates, but this year I chose a box of 20 matcha chocolate pieces to change the mood, as my partner and I love breakfast with matcha dishes,” said Tung.Le Ha Anh, an online seller of chocolate, said she and her husband moved to Poland last year. “Cakes and chocolates here are high quality and so delicious. Among them, Karmello is one of the best. My family all love the brand so much. I make use of this and sell the chocolate online. Each box has 30 different coloured pieces, with prices from 350,000 VND (15 USD). This kind of chocolate is a best seller, and attracts even more customers on this special day,” said Anh.Cakes are also a popular choice. Cake chain Tous Les Jours has offered a discount programme on their most popular cakes, with prices ranging from 280,000 VND (12 USD) to 320,000 VND (14 USD).Flowers are a perennial favourite amongst lovers, especially roses. Nguyen Thi Chi, who works at a flower shop on Nguyen Phong Sac street, said each rose is priced between 20,000 VND and 50,000 VND. At flower shops in Hanoi, imported roses have been introduced to customers earlier than scheduled, and bouquets are given catchy names like Gentle Love, Innocence, Thinking Of You, Mixing Love, Eternal Rainbow, with prices from 600,000 VND (26 USD) to 2.5 million VND (110 USD) for more elaborate creations.Imported roses from Ecuador and roses from the Central Highlands are highly-sought after this year. Nguyen Thi Ngoc, owner of a flower shop in Da Lat, said this year’s Valentine’s Day has seen a high number of orders. “Many customers take this chance to express their love to their partners, so each bouquet is wrapped carefully. They also hire shops to deliver to the ones they love as a surprise,” she adds.-VNA