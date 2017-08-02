Floodwater following heavy rains caused by storm Sonca inundates an area in Thailand (Photo: Phuket News)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 2 offered sympathies to his Thai counterpart Prayuth Chan-o-cha on heavy property losses caused by storm Sonca-inflicted floods in northeastern provinces of Thailand.The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also sent a message of sympathies to Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.Many areas in the northeast of Thailand were submerged under water after storm Sonca, especially in Sakon Nakhon province where a number of schools, hospitals and airport shut down for days.In Nakhon Ratchasima province, at least 229 villages in five districts were flooded, seriously affecting more than 5,000ha of land and tens of thousands of people. More than 6,000 families in Phetchabun province were also affected by floodwater.-VNA