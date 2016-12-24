Tallest building in Mekong Delta inaugurated

​Participants cut the ribbon to inaugurate Vinpearl Can Tho Hotel (Photo: VNA)

– Vinpearl Can Tho Hotel, the first five-star hotel in Can Tho city, was inaugurated on December 24, becoming the tallest building in the Mekong Delta region.Vinpearl Can Tho Hotel, featuring 30 upper storeys and a three-storey basement, is the ninth hotel in the chain of Vinpearl-branded tourism facilities owned by Vingroup – a Vietnamese property developer.It also offers high-end restaurant, entertainment, and health and beauty care services.The 262-room hotel is located in a hotel – trade centre – shophouse complex that is also the biggest of its kind in the Mekong Delta region.Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Thanh Thong said Can Tho, situated in the centre of the Mekong Delta, is considered as an ideal destination for both domestic and foreign tourists to explore the unique waterway life of the southwestern region.He said Vingroup’s construction of the hotel conforms with the city’s tourism potentials and advantages, adding that with its high-quality services, the facility will help attract tourists and fuel the city’s development.-VNA