Tan Vien Son Thanh festival opens in Ba Vi

At the event (Source: VNA)

– The Tan Vien Son Thanh (Tan Vien Mountain Saint) festival is underway in Minh Quang commune, Hanoi’s outlying district of Ba Vi from February 8-10.The annual festival, including incense-offering ceremonies, folk games, music and sport exchanges, commemorates Tan Vien Son Thanh – one of the four immortals in traditional Vietnamese mythology.Ba Vi district is home to more than 100 relic sites worshipping Tan Vien Son Thanh, including three temples of Thuong, Trung, Ha –sacred destinations that attract tens of thousands of tourists per year.In recent years, the district has upgraded the three temples at a total cost of 136 billion VND sourced from local budget and philanthropists.On the occasion, Ba Vi tourism was launched with a view to developing spiritual, ecological and community-based tourism.This year, the district hopes to welcome 2.6-2.7 million visitors and earn 270-280 billion VND (11.7 – 12.1 million USD).It will also work with the Hanoi municipal Tourism Department to devise a master plan on developing Ba Vi – Suoi Hai into a national tourism area and start a community-based tourism plan in Van Hoa, Ba Trai and Ba Vi communes.It also plans to call for investment in major tourism projects in the western side of Ba Vi mountain, Suoi Hai river and Thuan My hot spring.-VNA