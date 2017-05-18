While acknowledging the Government’s efforts in tax reforms, many enterprises say cumbersome tax and customs procedures are blunting the country’s advantage in low-price labour. Participants discussed this at a recent EuroCham workshop on changes in tax and customs regulations.

The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam lauded reforms the country has made in tax and customs administrative procedures, maintaining that it has helped enterprises. However, incomprehensive reforms have led to misunderstandings between agencies and businesses, the chamber said.

A survey by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2016 showed that 41 percent of businesses were annoyed by tax administrative procedures. Some 31 percent of businesses had to pay non-official fees, much higher than the figure in 2015.

Most enterprises said they do not want to sue state agencies. As a result, they hope tax and customs – related policies should be clear, consistent and easy for enterprises to follow.-VNA