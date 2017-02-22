Taxation body prepares for APEC meeting

People submit tax ​forms at the office of the General Department of Taxation (Illustrative photo - Source: VNA)

– The General Department of Taxation is holding a seminar on deploying an action plan for base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) in APEC on February 22.The event aims to prepare for the two-day APEC Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting (FCBDM) in Nha Trang City, the central province of Khanh Hoa, between February 23 and 24.It will gather 100 state officials and experts from APEC member economies, the World Bank and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.Participants are set to discuss the BEPS action plan, particularly minimum standards and multilateral instruments.Their discussion will be translated into a report for submission at the FCBDM the next day.Also on February 22, several meetings among APEC groups are underway. These groups include the Sub-Committee on Customs Procedures, Counter-Terrorism Working Group and the Human Resource Development Working Group.-VNA