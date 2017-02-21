Tay Ninh approves 22 million USD fruit processing factory

A honeydew melon farm in Tay Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

- The People’s Committee of Tay Ninh province last week approved in principle the development of a fruit and vegetable processing factory, expected to cost about 500 billion VND (22 million USD), in the locality.Financed by Lavifood JSC, the factory will cover 150.000sq.m in Go Dau district. Construction will commence in March and completion is slated for October.Products produced at the factory will be exported to several countries and regions, including the EU, the US, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Australia.Lavifood JSC is also operating a fruit processing factory in the southern province of Long An, with a total capacity of 10,000 tonnes of products annually, said its general director Pham Ngo Quoc Thang.-VNA