Tay Ninh expected to successfully build “smart city”

At the workshop (Source: baotayninh.com)



Tay Ninh city in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh is striving to successfully build up an e-government and smart public services in an effort to develop itself into a “smart city” in the near future.Speaking at a workshop entitled “From e-government to smart governance” on January 10, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Hoang Nam said Tay Ninh city was selected to pilot the application of information technology in administrative procedure reform.He admitted that the project has seen progress, but its efficiency fell short of expectations.Deputy Director of the provincial Police Department Nguyen Anh Tuan said the province has successfully built and operated a residential database which is seen as a foundation for implement smart governance in administrative management.Shivaji Das, Global Head of the Public Sector Consulting Practice at Frost & Sullivan of the US, said the building of a smart city is essential because in fact, public expenditures in some countries carrying out this model have been reduced remarkably by at least 20 percent.In Vietnam, the government spending accounts for around 30 percent of the nation’s total expenditure, he cited.Das noted that over 10 big cities in the world have successfully built the model of smart cities, including those in Malaysia and Singapore./.