Tay Ninh: Three people detained for smuggling rhino horn

Police of the southern province of Tay Ninh have recently detained three men for smuggling 10 pieces of rhino horn weighing about five kilograms. Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Tay Ninh (VNA) – Police of the southern province of Tay Ninh have recently detained three men for smuggling 10 pieces of rhino horn weighing about five kilograms.

The detained are Nguyen Duc Nam, residing in Ho Chi Minh City, Cao Xuan Vinh and Ho Van Viet, both living in the central Nghe An province.



Police stopped their car when it was heading to HCM City from the Moc Bai international border gate on July 23, searched and found the rhino horn.



Vinh and Viet said they bought the horn in Cambodia and brought it to Ho Chi Minh City for sale. Nguyen Duc Nam is the driver in the case.

The police are making further investigation into the case.-VNA