Teacher brings education to southernmost island students

– Teacher Nguyen Bach Yen Phuong has devoted her life to educating students in the island commune of Tan An, Ngoc Hien district of the southernmost province of Ca Mau.In her 20s, she came to work in Nam Can district of Ca Mau in 1988 after graduating from the Teachers Training College of Tien Giang, another Mekong Delta province.Many people asked her why she moved toCa Mau, a remote area full of difficulties, she said it was her destiny, she loves the place and wants to devote herself to teaching here.Do Thanh Tam, head of the trade union of Ngoc Hien district’s education and training sub-department, said although Phuong is one of the teachers with the most disadvantaged backgrounds, she has made utmost efforts to fulfill all the assigned tasks excellently.Since she moved to Ngoc Hien district in 1994, she has been known as a skilled teacher. She was one of the two teachers in island communes of Ca Mau to be presented with a certificate of merit by the Ministry of Education and Training recently, Tam noted.Pham Thi Thu Huong, Vice Principal of the Tan An Primary School, said more than 70 percent of the local households are poor and they usually do not pay attention to their children’s school enrolment.To ensure school enrolment, each teacher has to meet and encourage the parents to not let their children drop out, she said.As there remain many shortcomings in local pre-school education, primary school teachers, especially those in charge of the first grade, have to shoulder great responsibility. Experienced and enthusiastic teachers are needed to provide first graders with skills and knowledge to prepare for further study.Therefore, Phuong has been assigned to be in charge of the first grade, the Vice Principal added.Phuong said she gives tutorials to under-performing students and encourages them to overcome difficulties and keep studying.Despite difficulties in local education, she still wants her only daughter to pursue teaching so as to bring literacy and knowledge to children in the island commune, she added.-VNA