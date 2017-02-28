Telephone exports to RoK soar

Illustrative photo. (Source: baocongthuong.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Republic of Korea (RoK) surpassed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to become the biggest importer of telephones and components from Vietnam in January, with revenue of nearly 230 million USD, a year-on-year surge of 107.7 percent.

According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs, Vietnam shipped telephones to 37 countries and territories in January. Vietnam’s telephone exports to the UAE fell from 365 million USD in January 2016 to 228.5 million USD this January, representing a decline of 37.4 percent.

At the end of January 2017, telephones and components remain the leading export product of Vietnam with total turnover of 2.3 billion USD, rising 2.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

Aside from the RoK and the UAE, major markets of Vietnam’s telephones in January include the US (with 206.8 million of turnover), Austria (163.3 million USD), Italy (144.8 million USD) and Hong Kong, China (112.3 million USD).-VNA