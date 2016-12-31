Terrorist threat may rise in Indonesia next year

Illustrative image (Source: The Jakarta Post)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian police on December 30 forescast that terrorist threat may escalate in the country in 2017 as many militants remain at large.



There are threats disturbing security and they tend to rise, said spokesperson of the National Police Boy Rafly Amar, adding that they are terrorism and drugs.



The officer made the announcement after Indonesia implemented a series of arrests and killing of gunmen who allegedly planned a large-scale suicide bombing nationwide in recent weeks.



Meanwhile, National Police Chief General Tito Karnavian affirmed that terrorism combat is one of priorities in 2017.



The number of cases related to terrorism in 2016 soared to 170 from 82 last year, said Tito.



He also stressed that the police will beef up performance and boost prevention acts.



In recent months, militants of the terrorist group Islamic State (IS) have carried out numerous small-scale suicide bombings in Indonesia, targeting at churches, Westerners and police and leaving many casualties.



Indonesian security authorities have been closely following movements of over 50 militants who have just returned home after joining the IS in Iraq and Syria.-VNA