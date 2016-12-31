Tet bonuses for workers in HCM City

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – As many as 265 businesses in industrial and processing zones of Ho Chi Minh City have revealed bonus plans for workers on the occasion of traditional Lunar New Year 2017.



The average Tet bonus for each worker in domestic and foreign direct investment (FDI) companies will be 7 million VND (307 USD) and 6.8 million VND (298 USD) respectively.



The respective highest bonus will be one billion VND (43,920 USD) and 215 million VND (944 USD) while the lowest will be 3.5 million VND (153 USD).



According to head of the labour management department under the municipal Export Processing and Industrial Zone Authority (Hepza) Nguyen Vo Minh Thu, nearly 30 businesses reported difficulties in paying Tet bonuses for workers but pledged an equal level to the previous year.



In case, businesses could not afford bonuses, the Hepza trade union will seek supporting measures, she said.



Hepza office manager Tran Cong Khanh said the management board has coordinated with relevant agencies to provide assistance for workers.



For example, trade unions at industrial and processing zones have raised money to buy 6,000 tickets for needy employees to enjoy Tet at home.



The city’s foundation for supporting workers has mobilised businesses to present 1,200 train tickets to workers from the north and central regions for the HCM City-Hanoi and HCM City-Da Nang routes.



Close to 100,000 gift packages worth over 47 billion VND (2.06 million USD) will be granted to workers during the traditional Lunar New Year 2017.



Businesses and retailers will hold programmes to sell products with reasonable prices at a number of industrial parks.-VNA