Tet gifts presented to Vietnamese-Cambodian families

Representatives of the Vietnamese Embasy in Cambodia present Tet gift to Tran Thi Tuoi's family in Phnom Penh (Source: VOV)

– Vietnamese Ambassador Thach Du and staff of Vietnamese representative offices in Cambodia on January 20 visited and presented gifts to a number of Vietnamese-Cambodian households in Phnom Penh on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet).While extending his Tet greetings to the families who are policy beneficiaries, the ambassador affirmed that the Party and State always consider overseas Vietnamese, including those in Cambodia, an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation.He highlighted the revolutionary tradition of the Vietnamese community in Cambodia as well as their contributions to the country’s resistance wars, adding that that the Party and State has designed a number of policies to help them overcome difficulties, stabilise their lives and contribute to the homeland.Representatives of the families thanked the ambassador and officials for their care and greetings, and pledged to exert more efforts in their lives and study, boost economic development, strengthen solidarity, integrate well into the Cambodian society and uphold customs and culture of Vietnam.The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia is also scheduled to present Tet gifts to 200 poor Vietnamese-Cambodian families in Kien Svay district of Kandal province on January 23.-VNA