Tet peach blossom gives reason for cheer

Kumquat trees (Illustrative photo: baomoi.com.vn)

- Though Tet (Lunar New Year) is still three weeks away people are making a beeline to gardens to place orders for their favourite kumquat trees.

Gardeners in Nhat Tan and Tu Lien wards in Hanoi’s Tay Ho district are taking special care of their peach blossom and kumquat trees to get good prices during the Lunar New Year. The areas are bustling as a result.

“Due to this year’s abnormal weather, we have to take very good care to make the flowers blossom in time,” Tuan Viet, owner of a peach blossom garden in Nhat Tan, told the media.

A three-metre peach blossom tree at Nhat Tan would be priced at 25 million VND (over 1,100 USD) to 30 million VND if it blossoms in time, while kumquat would cost 500,000 VND for a small tree and 2.5 million VND for a big one, a farmer in Nhat Tan said.-VNA