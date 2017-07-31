Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Prime Minister has decided to establish the Thai Binh Economic Zone (EZ) in the northern province of Thai Binh.Under the decision, the coastal EZ will span 30 communes, one town in Thai Thuy, Tien Hai districts, and the coastal areas.They are 14 communes and town in Thai Thuy district, namely Diem Dien town, Thuy Hai, Thuy Luong, Thuy Ha, Thuy Tan, Thuy Truong, Thuy Xuan, Thuy Lien, Thai Nguyen, Thai Thuong, Thai Hoa, Thai Do, Thai Tho, Thai Xuyen and My Loc communes.The 16 others are in Tien Hai districts, namely Dong Tra, Dong Hai, Dong Long, Dong Xuyen, Dong Hoang, Dong Co, Dong Lam, Tay Giang, Tay Son, Nam Cuong, Nam Thang, Nam Thinh, Nam Thanh, Nam Hung, and Nam Phu.Covering over 30,583 hectares, the EZ includes an electricity centre; an industrial complex; a port and port logistics area; resorts and recreational areas; aquaculture areas and coastal protection forests; residential, service and administrative areas.The EZ aims to fully explore fully potential on natural condition and position in economic connectivity, trade and service; thus narrowing development gap with other regions, while attracting investment, ensuring national defence and security and preserving local marine ecosystem, historic and cultural values.Priorities will be given to the industries taking the advantages of local resources and in connection with other regional EZs, industrial parks.-VNA