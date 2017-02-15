Thai Binh to have over 9,000 firms by 2020

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The northern province of Thai Binh hopes to have more than 9,000 enterprises by 2020, or 850-900 new ones per year between 2016 and 2020, under a scheme to develop the private sector and small and medium-sized enterprises.The private sector is expected to contribute 65 percent of total social investment, nearly 60 percent of provincial gross regional domestic product and half of provincial State budget collection by 2020.To achieve this, the province will encourage businesses to join value chains in manufacturing and distribution, and encourage support industry, agro-fisheries processing, and traditional craft firms to tap the potential in farming and the local workforce.It will also offer business incentives such as loans, preferential land tax, improved infrastructure and administrative reform.According to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, Thai Binh recorded 2,300 newly-established firms from 2011-2015, including 2,281 small and medium-sized ones with average registered capital of about 3.8 billion VND (165,000 USD), below the country’s average of 6 billion VND (260,000 USD).In January 2017, it granted business licenses to 44 firms and five branches and representative offices, bringing the total number of enterprises to 5,014 with total registered capital of more than 44.685 trillion VND (1.94 billion USD).-VNA