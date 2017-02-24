Thai Gov’t working to achieve 4 percent GDP growth

Illustrative image (Source: ethailand.com)

Bangkok (VNA/NNT) – The Thai government is working to ensure the country will achieve a 4-percent GDP growth as forecast by the National Economics and Social Development Board (NESDB), said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.



He said the government is now expediting all investment projects, including the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), infrastructure investments, and government investment in developing grassroots economy and cutting down public debt.



He called on all sides to have the same confidence he has and to work hard to achieve this goal for the benefits of the people and the country.-VNA/NNT