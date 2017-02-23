Thai legislature reviews draft laws

A session of the Thai parliament (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

– The National Legislative Assembly (NLA) is scheduled to deliberate on more draft laws this week, said NLA Whip spokesmen Jate Siratharanont and Yutthana Thapcharoen at a recent news conference on the legislature’s agenda.According to the spokesmen, members of the NLA will attend a sitting on February 23 to consider the draft Mae Jo University Act, before reconvening on February 24 to review four reports vetted by the committee in charge of education and sports.The reports, which will be brought up for review, discuss a policy proposal on a more efficient management of Thailand’s scout organisations, a policy proposal on the direction of vocational education, a proposal on the adoption of a dual vocational training system, and a proposal on the reform of vocational education.Jate added that the NLA Whip has been concerned about the effects of Article 77 of the draft Constitution, which passed a public referendum last August; it stipulates that a hearing session of all related parties must be held before any law can be enacted and all opinions must be taken into consideration at every stage of the drafting process.He said that the NLA may set up a new subcommittee to study the issue alongside the Constitution Drafting Commission and the National Reform Steering Assembly to determine what action should be taken.-VNA