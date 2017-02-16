Thai Minister of Commerce confident in economic growth this year

Thai Minister of Commerce Aphiradee Tantraporn. (Photo: www.thaivisa.com)

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - Thai Minister of Commerce Aphiradee Tantraporn is confident that the Thai economy will continue its growth from last year and end this year up by 3-4 percent.

Minister Aphiradee Tantraporn expects the state to inject 1.1 trillion baht into the economy this year and for exports to expand by 2.5-3.5 percent on the sector’s global recovery. Weakening currencies and higher fuel prices are also expected to boost domestic consumption.

Similarly, tourism is expected to continue its uptrend and add another 2.8 percent in arrivals, closing the year with total revenue of 1.83 trillion baht.

The minister nonetheless acknowledged that economic risks remain due to the changing nature of the world and instability in the US and Europe.

She noted, however, that this may be beneficial as countries seek out new trading partners.-VNA











