Thai Ministry of Labour to provide job training for ethnic minorities

Illustrative image (Source: www.bangkokpost.com)

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - Thailand's Ministry of Labour has launched a programme to provide job training for ethnic minority people in order to support local economies and reduce frequent migrations.

Director-General of the Department of Skill Development Teerapon Khunmueang revealed that the program will commence in seven provinces that are inhabited by many ethnic groups such as in Chiang Mai, Tak, Nan, and Chiang Rai. Training will focus on adding value to existing local products, such as utilising local plants, modifying ethnic fabric, and shoemaking, as well as ways to seek out new sales channels.

The department is planning on training no less than 300 people in its 30-hour programmes, while future programmes include training on utilising e-commerce platforms to expand sales channels.-VNA