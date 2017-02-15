Thai Nguyen boosts organic farming

At the event (Photo:thainguyentv.vn)



Thai Nguyen (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Thai Nguyen province and Que Lam Group on February 15 signed a cooperation agreement on producing, processing and selling organic farm produce in the locality between 2017 and 2021.

Under the agreement, the northern province and the company will set up an organic farming process that is suitable to local natural conditions.



They will also jointly organise training courses on organic agriculture for businesses, cooperatives and farmers.



Based on planned areas for agricultural production, the two sides will cooperate in growing 5,000 ha of tea, 250 ha of rice and 500 ha of vegetables.



They will establish organic farm produce processing and consumption chains and promote their products in other provinces across the country and foreign markets.



The NETA Vietnam Joint Stock Company has run the only organic tea producing model in Hoa Thuong commune, Dong Hy district of Thai Nguyen province since 2012.



According to the initial assessment, the company’s tea products are of high quality and win the favour of many domestic and overseas customers.



At present, organic agriculture is developing in Vietnam. The area for organic farming has increased from 21,000 ha in 2015 to 43,000 ha, mainly in Hanoi, Hoa Binh, Lao Cai, Ha Giang, Ha Nam and Lam Dong.



Vietnam has shipped its organic farm produce to big markets such as Japan, Germany, the UK, the US and the Republic of Korea. -VNA