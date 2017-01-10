Thai Nguyen industrial zones target 200 million USD in investment

An industrial zone in Phu Binh district, Thai Nguyen province. (Source: baothainguyen.com.vn)



Thai Nguyen (VNA) – The northern province of Thai Nguyen aims to attract at least 10 projects to local industrial zones with total registered capital of 200 million USD in 2017.



Measures Thai Nguyen plans to implement to achieve the goal include administrative reform, completing infrastructure in industrial zones, assisting enterprises and increasing promotion activities.



Phan Manh Cuong, head of the Thai Nguyen province’s Management Board of Industrial Zones, said it would boost dialogue with investors to discover difficulties facing them.



The board also plans to boost supervision of total discharge and treatment of industrial zones and speed up land clearance for new industrial zones, Cuong said.



According to the management board, in 2016 industrial zones in Thai Nguyen attracted 30 new projects, including 22 foreign direct investment projects with total capital of 126.84 million USD and eight domestic projects with combined capital of more than 1 trillion VND (45 million USD).



The industrial zones now house a total of 164 projects in total, 83 of which are foreign direct investment projects worth seven billion USD and 81 domestic projects worth 11.9 trillion VND (545 million USD).



Enterprises in industrial zones have provided 90,000 jobs.



The combined revenue of firms in industrial zones in Thai Nguyen in 2016 amounted to 20.157 billion USD, with combined export value hitting 19 billion USD.-VNA