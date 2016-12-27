Thai police invite citizens to take part in home care programme

Police invite citizens to take part in home care program (Photo: NNT)

Bangkok (VNA/NNT) – The National Police Office of Thailand has affirmed its home care project will ensure safety for the homes of holidaymakers this New Year holiday.



Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police Pol Gen Chalermkiat Sriworakan has inspected activities under the police home care project in the Ladprao and Bangkapi areas. The annual campaign allows holidaymakers to register their homes with police.



So far, 200 homes have been registered in Bangkok but the amount is predicted to jump as the New Year holiday approaches.



Pol Gen Chalermkiat reminded the service is available nationwide and has a Line application for easy utilisation.



Citizens can contact police for assistance under the program 24 hours a day. Police are also coordinating with citizens to volunteer their surveillance cameras as part of the protection effort. The cameras are to be available for viewing through the Line application.-VNA