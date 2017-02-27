Thai rice still in global demand

Rice fields in Thailand (Photo: thailandnews.co)

​Bangkok (VNA/NNT) - The Ministry of Commerce has confirmed Thai rice is still in global demand and exports will likely hit 10 million tonnes this year, thanks to increasing orders at both government-to-government and peer-to-peer levels.

Commerce Minister Apiradi Tantraporn has revealed the Department of Foreign Trade has signed a trade deal with China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corporation (COFCO), enabling the country to sell 900,000 tonnes of rice to China. A batch of 200,000 tonnes of rice will be exported to China between February and April. The remaining 700,000 tonnes will be shipped to the mainland within the year.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has approached the Thai government about buying 200,000 tonnes of Thai rice to ease the impact of drought on its agricultural sector. The Department of Foreign Trade has been assigned to undertake negotiations with the island nation.

The private sector is also enjoying continued orders from other countries. Thai companies and importers in Iran have signed trade deals for purchases of Thai rice. At least 100,000 tonnes of rice will be exported to Iran in June. Purchases from other customers, including Hong Kong, Malaysia and African countries have increased as well.-VNA/NNT



