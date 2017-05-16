Illustrative image (Source: nwnt.prd.go.th)

Bangkok (VNA/NNT) – The Thai Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has joined hands with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and international experts to eradicate rabies by 2020.



At a press conference announcing the plan, MOPH Permanent Secretary Sophon Mekthon said the realisation of the goal will require cooperation of all sectors, particularly local authorities, the general public and network organisations.



Rabies remains a crucial issue for Thailand. The Kingdom suffered 14 fatalities from rabies in 2016, while three patients have already been identified in 2017.



All persons who contracted the rabies virus by being bitten by infected animals will die unless they receive vaccination in time.



Active measures will be used to raise awareness of rabies among the general public, enhance the detection of rabies patients or rabies-related deaths, speed up the diagnosis, and provide fast responses that will allow victims to receive vaccinations within 48 hours.



Princess Chulabhorn, as the President of the "Disease-free Animals, Safe Humans from Rabies" campaign, has expressed her wish to eliminate rabies from Thailand within two years, ahead of the regional master plan ASEAN RABIES FREE 2020, which plans to rid the virus from the region by 2020.-VNA