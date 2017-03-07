Thailand aims to export 10 million tonnes of rice in 2017

A Thai farmer harvests rice at a field in Narathiwat province on March 17, 2016 (Photo: AFP/VNA)

– The Thai Government has set a target of exporting 10 million tonnes of rice in 2017, including 1 million tonnes sold in governmental contracts and the rest through private exporters.According to Thai Minister of Commerce ApiradiTantraporn, this year, the country will ship abroad 900,000 tonnes of rice to China under a contract with the Chinese Government after selling 100 tonnes to the country earlier.Thailand will also seek another contract to sell1 million tonnes of rice to China within the framework of the memorandum of understanding on bilateral agriculture cooperation, he said.For the private sector, the Thai government will support domestic exporters in shipping 5.19 million tonnes of rice to the African market, 2.22 million tonnesto Asian countries, 630,000tonnesto the US and Canada, 390,000tonnes to Europe, 360,000tonnes to the Middle East and 210,000 tonnes to Oceania.The Ministry of Commerce will also launch a programme to enhance the image of Thai rice trademark in various markets, while exploring the possibility of exportingrice to new markets such as Japan, Hong Kong (China), Cuba and Mexico.At the same time, Thailand is also considering the feasibility of a plan to build a rice warehouse in Benin, West Africa to serve the massive African market.-VNA