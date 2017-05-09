Thailand announces new cable plan to boost internet link

Bangkok (VNA) - The Thai government has recently announced a new plan on investment in submarine cable to secure Thailand's position as a link of international "Internet paths" between Europe and Hong Kong (China).



The decision is made after the recent visit by Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak to China where he discussed a plan to make a digital link between Bangkok and Beijing.



The Thai Ministry of Digital Economy and Society intends to build a new submarine cable by linking it with AAE-1 (Asia-Africa-Europe), the undersea cable that connects France, the Middle East and Asia, including Southeast Asia.



The new cable will help Thailand easily link with Hong Kong by cutting the distance by 1,000km.



The project will be conducted by CAT Telecom via the Neutral Gateway Network & Data Center project.-VNA