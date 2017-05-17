Illustrative image (Source: scmp.com)

- Construction of the Thailand-China railway running from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima will start this year.Speaking to the media on May 17, permanent Secretary of the Thai Transport Ministry Chatchai Thipsunaree said the two nations are almost done with 90 percent of the contract, and the construction will start this year.The current project, 252 km high-speed railway from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima, will be extended another 355 km to Nong Khai on the Thailand-Laos border, connecting with China-Laos railway from Vientiane to Kunming in China's southern Yunnan province.The railway is also to be extended to the south, to Kuala Lumpur and finally Singapore.The Thai government also plans to build a public-private partnership high-speed rail from Bangkok to Rayong to connect with the Thailand-China railway project.-VNA