Thailand boosts border trade

Illustrative image (Source: investvine.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – Border trade of Thailand is expected to increase at least 3 percent in 2017 because of the stable growth of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, along with the popularity of Thai products in those markets, said the Ministry of Commerce.



Adul Chotinisakorn, Deputy Director-General of Foreign Trade Department under the Ministry of Trade, said that Thailand’s border trade still maintains its growth.



The Foreign Trade Department will devise strategies to bolster border trade in 2017, he said, adding the business network between Thai businesses along border provinces and enterprises of neighbouring countries will benefit from Thailand’s products distribution.



Besides, the government will implement the Youth Entrepreneur Network Development programme (YEN-D), which aims to support businesses from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand, promote future trade and investment. The programme, which drew about 120 businesses, will provide special training courses and help them understand each country’s culture and regulations, according to Chotinisakorn.



Thailand’s border trade is estimated to hit 1.47 trillion THB (41.06 billion USD) in 2016, a year-on-year increase of 1.27 percent.-VNA