Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha (R) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the reception (Photo: EPA/VNA)











– Thai Prime Minister (PM) Prayut Chan-ocha on July 24 said China is a key partner of Thailand.The Thai PM made the statement at a reception with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was in Thailand from July 23-24 to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional issues, including those related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.During the meeting, the Chinese Foreign Minister expressed his hope that the Thailand-China railway project will enhance Thailand’s status in the region and that the two countries will overcome differences to effectively implement the project.He also noted China is interested in investing in Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor.-VNA