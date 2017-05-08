Thai Tourism and Sports Minister KobkarnWattanavrangkul (Source: NNT)

- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will develop a new tourism campaign aimed at attracting Chinese couples to wed in the country.Thai Tourism and Sports Minister KobkarnWattanavrangkul is set to speak with TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Asia and South Pacific) SrisudaWanapinyosak regarding the new tourism strategy.At least 30 percent more young couples who lead modern lifestyles in China will walk down the aisle in the next few years, according to the minister. Since their spending power increases each year, both the TAT and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports want to market Thailand as their potential wedding destination.A relevant agency has been instructed to launch a survey among famous jewelry shops in China, where couples purchase their wedding rings, to see if Thailand can establish partnerships with them.-VNA