Thai authorities freeze ousted PM Yingluck's bank accounts. (Source: AFP)

– Thailand’s Ministry of Justice and lawyers of ousted Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on July 25 affirmed that Thai authorities have frozen seven bank accounts belonging to the ex-PM over a 1 billion USD fine she faces for her administration's controversial rice subsidy scheme.Yingluck's legal team said that the former PM received an official notification on the freezing of her accounts on July 24. Seven of her bank accounts were frozen and could not carry out any transactions.The Finance Ministry revealed that it was moving ahead with the order and planned to seize at least 12 accounts belonging to the embattled politician as an initial measure.The move is seen as unprecedented because it financially sanctions an elected leader for a government policy and it is the latest in a barrage of legal battles she has had to fight since she was booted from office in 2014.Under Yingluck's flagship rice-pledging scheme the government bought paddy at nearly twice the market rate, which helped her win the 2011 election.In May 2014, she was accused of violating the Constitution and abusing power. The junta led by General Prayut Chan-o-cha, which took office in the same month, claimed the policy cost Thailand around 8 billion USD in lost revenue.Yingluck is also facing a criminal lawsuit related to the rice-subsidy scheme. The Supreme Court is scheduled to give final judgement in August 25.-VNA