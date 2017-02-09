Thailand: General election could be postponed till Feb 2018

A meeting of Thailand's parliament. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s general election could be delayed until February 2018, Thai media on February 9 quoted Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

Speaking with reporters, Wissanu said that the general election will be held next year.



However, he added that it will be conducted in line with the amendment and approval of the new constitution and relevant acts, therefore the actual time of the general election is yet to be determined.

On February 7, the Deputy PM stated that Thailand’s new constitution will be submitted to King Rama X on February 18 for royal endorsement. The King has 90 days to make decision.

Meechai Ruchupan, Chairman of Constitution Drafting Committee, however, stressed that the drafting of the 10 new acts will only be completed in late 2017.

After the coup d’etat in May 2014, Thai military officers set several milestones for the general election in 2015, 2016 and 2017, with their roadmap to democracy.-VNA