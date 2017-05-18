Thailand, Germany jointly develop Industry 4.0

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Ministry of Industry is drawing German businesses to join partnerships with local peers in order to drive Industry 4.0 and upgrade the Thai industry.



Thai Industry Minister UttamaSawanayon delivered a speech at a conference entitled "Industries 4.0 in Thailand 4.0: German-Thai Partnership for the Industry of Tomorrow" held recently in Bangkok.



The event was attended by more than 300 senior executives and specialists from the government and private sectors of both Thailand and Germany.



Improving the industrial sector's competitiveness is a key mission of the ministry, adding that that the strategy is in accordance with the Thailand 4.0 policy.



The conference aimed to stimulate strategic development, cooperation, and adaptive measures for the Thai industry provided by an experienced country like Germany, which will greatly contribute to the advancements in Thailand's industries, he said.-VNA