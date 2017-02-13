Thailand opens first hotel for Muslim

A photo of the hotel. (www.almerozhotel.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand’s first hotel meeting all standards of Islam has been inaugurated in Thailand.

The 242-room hotel has facilities for praying and serves halal food.

Thai tourism authorities have predicted that the country will receive more visitors from the Middle East.

According to statistics, only two percent of visitors to Thailand last year came from Middle East countries. However, the figure is expected to rise to eight percent in the first quarter of 2017.

The Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports said that the country is the top health care destination for Muslims and will maintain this position.

Islam is the second biggest religion in Thailand, after Buddhism, accounting for about five percent of the population.-VNA