Thailand opens smart job centre to boost competitiveness in ASEAN

A smart job centre is launched in Nakhon Phanom, helping local workers compete in the ASEAN region and on the world stage (Photo: prd.go.th)

- The Nakhon Phanom provincial Employment Office has launched a Smart Job Centre, helping local workers compete in the ASEAN region and on the world stage.The centre aligns with the government's policy to reduce social inequality and increase access to public services. It is expected to help workers generate more income and keep pace with the latest technology.The Smart Job Centre serves as a channel for locals to apply for jobs, register for overseas work, set up online interviews, and shoot video applications, with the assistance of staff members. It also provides a variety of tests to determine an individual's career preferences, English proficiency, and IQ and EQ levels. The tests are available on both PC and smartphone.The Smart Job Centre is located on the first floor of the Provincial Labor Office and holds educational and career workshops from Monday to Friday.-VNA